French President Macron pledges more aid for Lebanon, including COVID vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men's 60kg - Last 32 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. France's President Emmanuel Macron wearing a protective face mask watches judo REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Wednesday a further 100 million euros ($118.54 million) worth of emergency aid for Lebanon, and 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

One year since an explosion ripped through the capital’s port and plunged Lebanon further into economic crisis, its politicians have yet to form a government capable of rebuilding the country, despite French and international pressure.

($1 = 0.8436 euros)