Retired Lebanese soldiers picket central bank over cuts

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Retired soldiers in Lebanon will stage a sit-in at the Central Bank until further notice to stop it from opening until the government agrees to drop any cuts for the military in the draft budget, their spokesman said.

“We are in an open protest at the Central Bank and blockading it until further notice,” General Sami Ramah said by phone.

Retired soldiers have been protesting in Lebanon over proposed cuts to the cost of military pensions and benefits as the government debates a draft budget aimed at reducing the state deficit.