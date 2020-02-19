Business News
February 19, 2020 / 7:02 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Lebanon issues RFPs to seven firms to provide advice on Eurobonds: source

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon has issued requests for proposals to seven firms to provide financial advice including on options regarding its 2020 Eurobond maturities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

As it grapples with a crippling financial crisis, the heavily indebted state must decide what to do about its debt repayments, including a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9.

The source identified the firms as Rothschild & Co, Guggenheim Partners, Citibank, Lazard, JP Morgan, PJT Partners and Houlihan Lokey.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Ellen Francis; Editing by Chris Reese

