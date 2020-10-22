Lebanon's Shi'ite Amal bloc calls for quick formation of government

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Shi’ite Amal bloc, a Hezbollah ally, called for the formation of a government “as fast as possible” after nominating Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri to be the next prime minister on Thursday.
Hariri has secured enough votes at formal consultations to be designated as premier for a fourth time and to try forming a new government that must tackle an unprecedented financial crisis.
