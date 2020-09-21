Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

Lebanon going "to hell" if government not formed: president

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday that the country was going “to hell” if a government was not formed, as French efforts to encourage the formation of a new cabinet falter.

Asked where Lebanon was headed if there was no agreement among its fractious leaders, he responded: “Of course - to hell.”

Asked whether his televised address meant there was no hope for a breakthrough, Aoun told reporters: “No, there might be a miracle.”

