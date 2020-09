FILE PHOTO: Lebanese President Michel Aoun delivers televised address to the public on eve of Lebanon's centenary at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon in this undated handout released on August 30, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun said on Monday that Lebanon faced a crisis over forming a government and proposed annulling sectarian quotas in the main cabinet ministries.

“As the positions have grown harder, there appears no solution on the horizon soon,” Aoun said in a televised address, excerpts of which were published on the presidency Twitter feed.