Lebanon appoints new judge to lead Beirut blast investigation - justice minister

A member of Lebanese army walks past the rubble at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 7, 2020.

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s justice minister on Friday appointed judge Tarek Bitar to lead the Investigation into the Beirut port blast.

On Thursday the Lebanese court of cassation dismissed judge Fadi Sawan from the investigation after a request by two former ministers he had charged with negligence.

The dismissal sparked anger amongst the families of the victims of the blast who saw it as a setback to their campaign to hold those in power to account over negligence.