Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab arrives to discuss the state budget at the parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Monday his government would not obstruct the 2020 budget that was prepared by the government of Saad al-Hariri, who quit in October.

Diab was speaking at the start of a parliamentary debate on the 2020 budget. Diab’s government was formed last week with backing from the powerful Hezbollah group and its political allies, but has yet to win a vote of confidence in parliament.