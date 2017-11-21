FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon's Hariri holds talks with Egypt President Sisi in Cairo
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on child soldiers in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on child soldiers in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Law likely on AT&T's side in Time Warner battle: analysts
Deals
Law likely on AT&T's side in Time Warner battle: analysts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2017 / 4:57 PM / in 38 minutes

Lebanon's Hariri holds talks with Egypt President Sisi in Cairo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as prime minister on Nov. 4, has arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egyptian state news agency MENA and Hariri’s press office said on Tuesday.

Posters depicting Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at airport high way in Beirut, Lebanon November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Hariri had been in Paris since Saturday when he met French President Emmanuel Macron. He has said he will return to Lebanon by Wednesday for the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

His surprise resignation in the announcement from Riyadh triggered a political crisis in Lebanon and drew his country deeper into a regional power struggle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Hariri arrived at Cairo International Airport, where he was received by Egypt’s health minister, Lebanese ambassador to Cairo and Egypt’s ambassador to Beirut, his press office said.

Hariri went immediately to the presidential palace, it said. A message on Hariri’s Twitter account said the meeting would be followed by a dinner in his honor.

Hariri, a long-time Saudi ally, resigned railing against interference in Lebanon by Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, which is part of the government. But Lebanon’s president and other politicians close to Hariri say they believe he was coerced into resigning. Both Hariri and Saudi Arabia deny that.

Reporting by Abdel Nasser Aboul Fadl in Cairo and Lisa Barrington in Beirut; writing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.