Lebanese leaders oppose repaying debt maturities: presidency

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s top leaders oppose repaying the country’s looming debt maturities, the presidency said in a statement on Saturday after a meeting at the presidential palace.

The president, prime minister, parliament speaker, central bank governor and head of the country’s banking association attended the meeting.

“The attendees decided unanimously to stand by the government in any choice it makes in terms of managing the debt, except paying the debt maturities,” the statement said.