Lebanon bond sell-off deepens as PM Hariri mulls resignation

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference after a cabinet session at the Baabda palace, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Lebanon’s sovereign dollar bonds tumbled on Tuesday with yields soaring well beyond 30% after news that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri would “most probably” announce the government’s resignation later in the day.

Many bond issues XS1052421150=TE XS0944226637=TE XS1419879769=TE across the curve fell 3 cents in the dollar, suffering their heftiest falls and plumbing record lows, according to Tradeweb data.

Yields on some bonds have soared with the 2020 bond issue reaching 37%, indicating borrowing costs are prohibitively expensive for the heavily indebted country.

The sell-off sharply accelerated on Tuesday after two sources said Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri was likely to step down later in the day.

An unprecedented wave of protests has swept Lebanon for nearly two weeks, with thousands of people on the street demanding the government resign, amid growing anger at political leaders accused of corruption. The crisis has paralyzed Lebanon, with schools and some businesses remaining shuttered. The country’s banks have been closed for 10 days.

“It is difficult to see this (government resignation) as a positive,” said Brett Diment, head of global emerging market debt at Aberdeen Standard Investments, adding there was no clarity as to what an alternative government could look like.

“It’s a very a challenging situation and Lebanon has high bills to pay and it’s going to be difficult for it get through the current situation without meaningful economic reforms.”

Some issues such as the 2020 XS0944226637=TE or 2029 XS1419879769=TE have lost 10 cents in the dollar since the start of the protests in mid-October.

On Monday, Lebanon’s central bank governor warned that a solution to the crisis must be found in days to restore confidence and avoid any future economic collapse.