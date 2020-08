FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti speaks during a news conference with French Foreign Affair Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, Lebanon July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday, a government source said.

Hitti decided to quit over differences with the premier and frustration at being sidelined, a ministry official and sources close to him told Reuters earlier.