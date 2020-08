FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti speaks during a joint news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/Pool

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti will submit his resignation on Monday over “the government’s performance on a number of issues”, Sky News Arabia cited him as saying.

Hitti decided to quit over differences with the prime minister and frustration at being sidelined, a ministry official and sources close to him said earlier.