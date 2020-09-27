France's Macron gives Lebeanese four to six weeks for roadmap, rules out sanctions for now

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference on the political situation in Lebanon following Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Moustapha Adib resignation, in Paris, France September 27, 2020. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would give Lebanon’s leaders another four to six weeks to implement a roadmap proposed by France to bring the country back from the verge of chaos, but ruled out imposing sanctions on its leaders for now.

Macron said he did not believe that imposing sanctions would be useful at this stage, but that he could consider it at a later stage in conjunction with others.