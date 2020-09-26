France's Macron to address situation in Lebanon on Sunday: presidency

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron addresses journalists after a visit to a center for Maternal and Child Protection (PMI) in Longjumeau, near Paris, France September 23, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron will hold a news conference on Sunday on the political situation in Lebanon, the French presidency said.

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French plan aimed at rallying sectarian leaders to tackle the worst crisis since the nation’s 1975-1990 civil war.