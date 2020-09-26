France will not let Lebanon down: source close to Macron

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he attends a news conference at the Pine Residence, the official residence of the French ambassador to Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France will not let Lebanon down, a source close to French president Emmanuel Macron told Reuters on Saturday, following the decision of its prime minister-designate to quit after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet.

“Lebanon’s Adib stepping down amounts to a ‘collective betrayal’ by Lebanese political parties,” the source said. The source also said Macron would make a statement at a later stage.

Mustapha Adib, former ambassador to Berlin, was picked on Aug. 31 to form a cabinet after Macron’s intervention secured a consensus on naming him in a country where power is shared out between Muslims and Christians.