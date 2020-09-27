France's Macron says will keep pushing initiative on Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference on the political situation in Lebanon following Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Moustapha Adib's resignation, in Paris, France September 27, 2020. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would not give up on an initiative to save Lebanon from collapse, but said he was “ashamed” of the country’s leaders and would raise the pressure on them to change course.

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French plan aimed at rallying sectarian leaders to tackle the worst crisis since the nation’s 1975-1990 civil war.