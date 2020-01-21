Lebanon PM Diab: new government is 'a rescue team'

FILE PHOTO: Hassan Diab talks to the media after being named Lebanon's new prime minister, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab pledged on Tuesday that his new government would work to address protester demands and pull the country from its worst economic crisis in decades.

In a speech shortly after President Michel Aoun signed off on the new cabinet, Diab said his first visit abroad as premier would be to the Arab world and particularly to the Gulf.

He called the new government “a rescue team” and said it would be “fast but not hasty” in tackling the major economic and financial strains.