Lebanon's Hariri says no sect has exclusive right to ministries

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks to the media in Leidschendam, Netherlands August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday no sect had the exclusive right to the ministry of finance or other government portfolios, a reference to an issue at the centre of a dispute over the formation of a new government.

In a tweet, Hariri said rejecting the idea of switching control of ministries was frustrating “the last chance to save Lebanon and the Lebanese”, in reference to a French efforts to get Lebanese leaders to adopt a new government and reforms.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Edmund Blair

