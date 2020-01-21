Hezbollah nominates two ministers in new Lebanon government: sources

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah has nominated two ministers in Lebanon’s new government including the health minister, two senior political sources told Reuters.

Political sources and local media said the government of 20 ministers was set to be announced later on Tuesday after Hezbollah and its political allies clinched an agreement on its composition.

Hezbollah, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States, picked the health minister in the outgoing cabinet.