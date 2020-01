Hassan Diab talks to the media after being named Lebanon's new prime minister, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab is expected to go to the Baabda presidential palace “in preparation for announcing a new government”, al-Manar TV said on Tuesday.

Hezbollah and its political allies have agreed on a new government of 20 ministers, including economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources told Reuters earlier.

Related Coverage New Lebanon government to be announced tonight: political sources