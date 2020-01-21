Lebanon 'hours away' from new government: caretaker minister

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil attends a cabinet meeting at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Tuesday the formation of a new government was “hours away” as the country suffers its worst economic crisis in decades.

He did not specify when the new government would be formed.

The heavily indebted country has been without effective government since Saad al-Hariri quit as premier in October due to protests against state corruption and poor governance - the root causes of Lebanon’s worst crisis since a 1975-90 civil war.