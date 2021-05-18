Kuwait hands Lebanese charge d'affaires protest note over foreign minister's remarks

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait on Tuesday summoned the Lebanese embassy’s charge d’affaires to hand him an official protest note condemning Lebanon’s foreign minister’s “insults”, Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry added that the “severe insults” made by caretaker Lebanese foreign minister, Charbel Wehbe, in a TV interview towards the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council “are contrary to the historical brotherly relations that ties GCC states with Lebanon.”

Wehbe appeared to blame Gulf nations for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and neighbouring Syria in the television interview on Monday.