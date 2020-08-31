Lebanon's Hariri nominates Adib as PM, Lebanese media reports

FILE PHOTO: Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks to the media after a session of the United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal handing down a judgement in the case of four men being tried in absentia for the 2005 bombing that killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people, in Leidschendam, Netherlands August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the country’s ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.

Speaking after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, Hariri also said the new government should be formed quickly and made up of specialist ministers. Its aims must include rebuilding Beirut, he added, after the devastating Aug. 4 port explosion.