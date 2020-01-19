World News
Lebanon's Hariri: 'stop wasting time' in government talks, economic solutions

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Saad al-Hariri on Sunday urged politicians to urgently form a new government and find solutions for the country’s economic crisis, after a night of violent clashes between security forces and protesters.

“There is a roadmap to calm the popular storm. Stop wasting time, form a government, open the door to political and economic solutions,” tweeted Hariri, who resigned as prime minister in October under pressure from a wave of protests.

“To keep the army, security forces and protesters in a state of confrontation is to circle inside the problem,” he said.

