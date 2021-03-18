Hezbollah leader says new cabinet necessary to tackle financial crisis

FILE PHOTO: A picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is seen along a highway near Tyre, southern Lebanon September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday a new government was the only way out for the country out of its financial crisis but suggested a cabinet of specialists only would not last.

Nasrallah also cast doubt on how a new cabinet would implement reforms that would be needed for an International Monetary Fund deal.

“If the prime minister-designate agrees with the president on Monday a government of specialists we will agree,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

But he warned that a cabinet formed with no politicians would fail.