World News
February 12, 2020 / 8:25 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

IMF stands ready to assist Lebanon with adviser, technical help: spokesman

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund stands ready to provide advice and technical assistance to Lebanon in its efforts to avoid a financial collapse, a spokesman for the global lender said, confirming the government had asked for help.

“We stand ready to assist the authorities,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement. “Any decisions on debt are the authorities’, to be made in consultation with their own legal and financial advisers.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below