Lebanon in phase of seeking IMF advice, aid comes in next phase: finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni attends a news conference at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese government is in a phase of getting technical advice from the IMF and assistance will come in the next phase, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said in a statement on Thursday, without spelling out where aid might come from.

“We are in a phase of technical advice. Assistance comes in the coming phase,” Wazni said in a statement issued by the prime minister’s office. “The government is preparing the plan and is asking for the Fund’s help to give us its opinion and advice.”