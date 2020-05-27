IMF says having constructive talks with Lebanon on economic reform plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is having constructive, ongoing discussions with Lebanon about the details of the government’s economic reform plan, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The discussions are constructive and cover many areas including capital controls, financial sector restructuring, and structural reforms to address losses in the economy and to create conditions for higher and more inclusive growth,” she said.

Lebanon this month began talks with the IMF, hoping to secure billions of dollars in financing as part of a reform package to put its hard-hit economy back on track after a sovereign debt default.