Lebanon signs request for IMF assistance: statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s government on Friday signed a request for assistance from the International Monetary Fund, a statement from Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s office said.

“This is a historic moment in the history of Lebanon. We have taken the first step on the path of saving Lebanon from the deep financial gap; and it would be difficult to get out of it without efficient and impactful help,” the statement said.

Beirut passed an economic rescue plan on Thursday and said it would be the basis for seeking IMF help.