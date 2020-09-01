Macron says need to know 'truth of numbers' in Lebanese banking crisis

FILE PHOTO: A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the “truth of the numbers” in the Lebanese banking system needed to be known so that judicial action could be taken, saying the country was suffering a banking and central banking crisis.

“There is today a Lebanese central banking crisis, a Lebanese banking system in crisis. A lot of funds were likely taken out,” Macron said in comments while on a visit Beirut.

“Today everything is blocked and Lebanon can no longer finance itself, so there needs to be an audit ... there is likely money that has been diverted. So we need to know the truth of the numbers and then that judicial actions are taken,” he said.