Lebanese PM says no time to lose in tackling crisis, urges unity

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab is sprayed with disinfectant as he arrives to attend a legislative session in a theatre hall to allow social distancing amid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the UNESCO Palace building in Beirut, Lebanon April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s prime minister said Lebanese must set aside their disputes as the country had no time to lose in tackling a financial crisis, adding that a government economic recovery plan could be amended and was not a sacred text.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab was speaking at the start of a meeting with Lebanese political leaders to present the plan aimed at steering the country out of a financial crisis seen as the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war.

Addressing the meeting, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said Lebanon had started negotiations to restructure its sovereign debt two weeks ago, and opening negotiations with the International Monetary Fund would restore confidence in the country.