FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri arrives to attend the cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for a session to be held next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, to vote on the new government and its policy statement.

The cabinet on Thursday approved a plan to tackle the country’s severe economic and financial crisis, which it must now present to parliament to secure a vote of confidence.