FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks during a news conference at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon May 21, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Saturday he would request early parliamentary elections to defuse an escalating political crisis following the catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut.

“We cannot get out of this crisis without early parliamentary elections,” he said, reading a statement. He added he was not to blame for the country’s deep economic and political woes.