Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Lebanon hopes Saudi reconsiders produce ban, tasks interior minister to coordinate

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce that Riyadh imposed citing an increase in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent a repeat.

Lebanon also asked its public prosecutor to follow up with investigations on the issue and keep Saudi officials informed of results, a statement by the presidency said.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Ellen Francis; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up