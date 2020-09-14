Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

Three Lebanese soldiers killed during raid on militant's house, army says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Three Lebanese army soldiers were killed when they came under fire while raiding the home of a wanted militant in northern Lebanon, the army said in a statement overnight.

The patrol from Lebanese army intelligence was attacked with gunfire and a hand grenade when it raided the house near the city of Tripoli in the Minyeh Jabal al-Bedawi area, the army said. A fourth soldier was seriously wounded.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up