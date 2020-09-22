Explosion rocks village in southern Lebanon, witnesses say

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An explosion rocked a village in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese broadcasters and a witness said, and clouds of dark smoke rose from the area.
The cause of the blast in the village of Ain Qana was not immediately clear.
A witness in nearby village said they felt the ground shake.
Southern Lebanon is a political stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement.
