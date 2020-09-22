Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

Explosion rocks village in southern Lebanon, witnesses say

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An explosion rocked a village in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese broadcasters and a witness said, and clouds of dark smoke rose from the area.

The cause of the blast in the village of Ain Qana was not immediately clear.

A witness in nearby village said they felt the ground shake.

Southern Lebanon is a political stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Andrew Heavens/Samia Nakhoul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up