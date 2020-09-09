World News
September 9, 2020

Party of Lebanon's former transport minister criticizes U.S. sanctions move

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The political party of Lebanon’s former transport minister who has been placed on a U.S. sanctions list said on Wednesday it would not be influenced by Washington’s move, the Lebanese state news agency reported.

Suleiman Frangieh, the head of Marada, a Christian party that is allied with the Iran-backed Shi’ite Hezbollah movement, said in a statement Washington’s move to impose sanctions on Yusuf Finyanus was a “political decision” that would reinforce “our approach and our position.”

Washington brands Hezbollah a terrorist group.

