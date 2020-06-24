Pompeo: U.S. prepared to help Lebanon if it carries out real reforms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States was prepared to support the Lebanese government if it carries out real reforms and operates in a way that is not “beholden to” the militant Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

Speaking to reporters, Pompeo said that if the Lebanese government demonstrates its willingness to take such actions the United States and the whole world would assist in getting its economy “back on its feet.” Lebanon is grappling with an acute financial crisis seen as the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war.