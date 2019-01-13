Lebanon 'absolutely not' proposing debt restructuring: finance minister

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Lebanese government is not proposing a restructuring of public debt and is committed to paying all maturing debt and interest payments, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Sunday.

Khalil, speaking after a meeting with Lebanon’s president, prime minister and central bank governor, also said the state is committed to safeguarding rights of depositors, banks and holders of sovereign debt instruments.

What is proposed currently is the implementation of reforms to bring spending under control and reduce the budget deficit to “secure financial balance” and activate the economy, he said.

