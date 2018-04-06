FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 11:21 AM / in a day

Countries commit about $2.6 billion to Lebanon's economy, Lebanese official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A senior adviser to Lebanon’s prime minister said on Friday countries had so far committed about $2.6 billion dollars in loans and grants during a conference aimed at supporting the country’s economy.

“So far, we are talking about $1.8 billion in concessionary loans and $800 million in grants,” Nadim Munla told reporters, adding that other major announcements would be made later in the day.

He said that included a $1 billion renewal of a credit line from Saudi Arabia that had not been used.

(This version of the story corrects figure to $2.6 billion.)

Reporting by John Irish, editing by Larry King

