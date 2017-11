BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s monetary situation was stable and markets were normal two days after the prime minister’s shock resignation, a local TV channel cited Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh as saying on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi/File Photo

Salameh told LBC there was no danger to the Lebanese pound, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar.