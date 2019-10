Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during the UAE-Lebanon Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s prime minister said there was a “very good atmosphere” during a meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday and “God willing there will be a good announcement today”, Lebanese broadcaster LBC said.

Saad Hariri made the remarks to journalists during his trip to the United Arab Emirates, LBC reported on its news app.