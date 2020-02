FILE PHOTO: French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - France is looking at options to support Lebanon recover from its financial crisis, including through an International Monetary Fund program if Beirut seeks one, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

He also told reporters he discussed the situation in Lebanon with the United Arab Emirates leadership.