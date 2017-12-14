FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon expects oil, gas exploration to start at beginning of 2019: minister
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Energy & Environment
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Israel closes Gaza border
Israel
Israel closes Gaza border
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 14, 2017 / 1:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon expects oil, gas exploration to start at beginning of 2019: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon expects exploratory drilling for offshore oil and gas to start at the beginning of 2019, Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abi Khalil said on Thursday.

Abi Khalil spoke to reporters after a cabinet session which approved a bid by a consortium made up of France’s Total, Italy’s ENI and Russia’s Novatek for exploration and production rights in two blocks, in the country’s first oil and gas offshore licensing round.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Laila Bassam; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.