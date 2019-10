FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil talks during a news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Beirut, Lebanon, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday that the government must not impose any new taxes, work to stop corruption and enact long-delayed reforms but warned that mass protests may lead to strife.

Addressing calls from protesters for the government to resign, Bassil said any alternative to the current government would be far worse.