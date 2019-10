FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-HarirI is seen during the meeting to discuss a draft policy statement at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri may cancel Friday’s cabinet meeting amid nationwide protests against the government over an economic crisis, a website affiliated to his party said.

The news portal that represents Hariri’s Future Movement also said the prime minister would deliver a speech on the crisis.