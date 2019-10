FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri speaks during a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has canceled a cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday amid nationwide protests, Al Manar TV quoted the interior minister as saying.

The anti-government protests in a country mired in economic crisis entered their second day on Friday.