October 22, 2019 / 9:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon expects 'very positive' reaction to reforms from foreign donors: senior government adviser

FILE PHOTO: Nadim Munla, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's senior adviser, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Reforms announced by Lebanon’s government are expected to get a “very positive” reaction from foreign donors and send a clear message that the country is handling its budget deficit, senior government adviser Nadim Munla said on Tuesday.

Munla said some political groups had suggested a cabinet reshuffle and such a move could be decided “within days” but had not yet reached a level of serious debate or come from Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

Munla said Lebanese bond holders would not be affected by reforms that include a reduction in debt servicing and that zero growth was expected in 2020.

