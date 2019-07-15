Former Lebanon PM in Saudi: Saudi Arabia to support Lebanon

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's former Prime Minister and a candidate for the parliamentary election Najib Mikati, casts his vote at a polling station in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will “extend a hand of support to Lebanon” as it faces challenges, Lebanese ex-Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday after meeting the Saudi king along with two other Lebanese former premiers.

Another member of the delegation, Fouad Siniora, said the talks were important in terms of support for Lebanon’s economy, stability and unity.

The Lebanese government, saddled with one of the world’s heaviest public debt burdens, is facing a financial crisis that it seeks to address with long-delayed reforms.

Saudi Arabia was a historic backer of Lebanon until ties between the two were strained in recent years by the growing influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

The Saudi king “stressed the necessity of preserving Lebanon and soon there will be Saudi steps toward the Lebanese state,” Lebanon’s LBC TV cited Mikati as saying on its website.

“Our concern is saving the country in light of the difficulties that we are going through,” he said.

Siniora told Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV the former prime ministers discussed with Saudi leaders the importance of Riyadh resuming support for Lebanon. Former Prime Minister Tammam Salam also attended the talks.

In January, the Saudi finance minister said the kingdom would support Lebanon “all the way” to protect its stability. The same day, Saudi Arabia’s regional rival Qatar announced it would buy $500 million in U.S. dollar bonds issued by Beirut to support the Lebanese economy.

A Qatari government source said last month that Qatar had bought some Lebanese government bonds as part of the planned $500 million investment.